Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225628
Date Died
February 23, 2009
Filing Code
COTWOA

Decedent

Josef Hermann Hermann
6220 Dunham Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, February 23, 2009

Applicant

Terry Wilson
3696 West Park Road
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Katherine Ann Scheid
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 225628—Estate of Josef Hermann Hermann. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 