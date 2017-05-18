Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225628
- Date Died
- February 23, 2009
- Filing Code
- COTWOA
Decedent
Josef Hermann Hermann
6220 Dunham RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, February 23, 2009
Applicant
Terry Wilson
3696 West Park RoadCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
Kollin & Associates
4053 East 71st Street
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 225628—Estate of Josef Hermann Hermann. Certificate of transfer without administration filed. K. A. Scheid, atty.
