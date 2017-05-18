Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225629
Date Died
May 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD5

Applicant

Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Rd. #216
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Roger Allen Wadsworth
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

William Fountain
6814 E. Sprague Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225629—Estate of William Fountain. Application to appoint special administrator filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 