Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225629
- Date Died
- May 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD5
Applicant
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Rd. #216Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Roger A. Wadsworth
8748 Brecksville Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
William Fountain
6814 E. Sprague Rd.Brecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Saturday, May 13, 2017
Text2017 EST 225629—Estate of William Fountain. Application to appoint special administrator filed. R. A. Wadsworth, atty.
About your information and the public record.