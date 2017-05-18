Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225631
Filing Code
DEC

Defendant

John P. Koscianski
Judith A. Lieber, 5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302
Parma OH 44129

Defendant

Ohio Deferred Compensation
257 East Town Street, Suite 457
Columbus OH 43215

Defendant

New York Community Bank
615 Merrick Avenue
Westbury NY 11590

Defendant

Cfs Investment Advisory
97 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 101
Totowa NJ 07512

Plaintiff

Sami Sosnoswsky
7975 Bainbrook Drive
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Plaintiff's Attorney
John Albert Hallbauer
Buckley King
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114-2652

Defendant

Tracey Grauel
22320 Needlewood Circle
Strongsville OH 44149

Defendant

Morgan Stanley Investment
1300 East 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Defendant

Jackson National Life
Jackson Lite Choice Fixed Annuity, 1 Corporate Way
Lansing MI 48951

Defendant

Voya Financial
230 Park Avenue
New York NY 10169

Defendant

Scott S. Grauel
22320 Needlewood Circle
Strongsville OH 44149

Defendant

Aig
P. O. Box 15570
Amarillo TX 79105

Text

2017 ADV 225631—Sami Sosnoswsky vs John P. Koscianski, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. A. Hallbauer, atty.
