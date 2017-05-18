Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017ADV225631
- Filing Code
- DEC
Defendant
John P. Koscianski
Judith A. Lieber, 5700 Pearl Road, Suite 302Parma OH 44129
Defendant
Ohio Deferred Compensation
257 East Town Street, Suite 457Columbus OH 43215
Defendant
New York Community Bank
615 Merrick AvenueWestbury NY 11590
Defendant
Cfs Investment Advisory
97 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 101Totowa NJ 07512
Plaintiff
Sami Sosnoswsky
7975 Bainbrook DriveChagrin Falls OH 44023
Plaintiff's Attorney
Buckley King
600 Superior Ave., E.
Cleveland OH 44114-2652
Defendant
Tracey Grauel
22320 Needlewood CircleStrongsville OH 44149
Defendant
Morgan Stanley Investment
1300 East 9th StreetCleveland OH 44114
Defendant
Jackson National Life
Jackson Lite Choice Fixed Annuity, 1 Corporate WayLansing MI 48951
Defendant
Voya Financial
230 Park AvenueNew York NY 10169
Defendant
Scott S. Grauel
22320 Needlewood CircleStrongsville OH 44149
Defendant
Aig
P. O. Box 15570Amarillo TX 79105
Text2017 ADV 225631—Sami Sosnoswsky vs John P. Koscianski, et al. Petition for declaratory judgment filed. J. A. Hallbauer, atty.
