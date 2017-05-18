Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225634
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$200,000.00
Date Died
February 28, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Douglas E. Troyan
32100 South Woodland Rd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Applicant

Thomas E. Shaw
16850 Auburn Rd.
Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
Hillary B. Taylor
PO Box 206
Twinsburg OH 44087

Text

2017 EST 225634—Estate of Douglas E. Troyan. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. H. B. Taylor, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 