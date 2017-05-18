Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225634
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $200,000.00
- Date Died
- February 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Douglas E. Troyan
32100 South Woodland Rd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Applicant
Thomas E. Shaw
16850 Auburn Rd.Chagrin Falls OH 44023
Applicant's Attorney
PO Box 206
Twinsburg OH 44087
Text2017 EST 225634—Estate of Douglas E. Troyan. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $200,000.00. H. B. Taylor, atty.
