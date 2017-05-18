Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225635
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Marguerite C. Barnes
3384 East 106th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Applicant

Mary Alice Liggens
4947 Memorial Drive
Stone Mountain GA 30083

Next of Kin

Marguerite Maddox
19201 Euclid Ave.
Euclid OH 44117

Next of Kin

Charlotte A. Smith
3384 East 106th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Next of Kin

Deimetra Bryant
3384 East 106th Street
Cleveland OH 44104

Text

2017 GRD 225635—Re: Marguerite C. Barnes. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 2:30 p.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 