Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225638
Date Died
March 7, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jun 30, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Brian E. Johnson
1736 Braeburn Park Drive
Euclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Tomasko Garner
Tomasko Garner, Inc.
674 Wheatfield Dr.
Aurora OH 44202

Decedent

Elizabeth Mcgregor
9106 Blaine Avenue
Cleveland OH 44106

Text

2017 EST 225638—Estate of Elizabeth McGregor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. T. Garner, atty.
