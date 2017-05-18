Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225638
- Date Died
- March 7, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJun 30, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Brian E. Johnson
1736 Braeburn Park DriveEuclid OH 44117
Applicant's Attorney
Tomasko Garner, Inc.
674 Wheatfield Dr.
Aurora OH 44202
Decedent
Elizabeth Mcgregor
9106 Blaine AvenueCleveland OH 44106
Date Died :Tuesday, March 7, 2017
Text2017 EST 225638—Estate of Elizabeth McGregor. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jun. 30, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. T. Garner, atty.
