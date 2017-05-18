Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225641
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- May 3, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Sheldon E. Katz
31549 Gates Mills Blvd.Pepper Pike OH 44124
Date Died :Wednesday, May 3, 2017
Applicant
Matthew E. Henoch
1300 E. 9th Street, 20th FloorCleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225641—Estate of Sheldon E. Katz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
About your information and the public record.