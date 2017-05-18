Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225641
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
May 3, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Sheldon E. Katz
31549 Gates Mills Blvd.
Pepper Pike OH 44124

Date Died :Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Applicant

Matthew E. Henoch
1300 E. 9th Street, 20th Floor
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Mark Anthony Trubiano
Cavitch Familo & Durkin LPA
1300 East Ninth Street, 20th F
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225641—Estate of Sheldon E. Katz. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. M. A. Trubiano, atty.
