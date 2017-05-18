Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225643
Date Died
October 28, 2016
Filing Code
REL

Decedent

Ellen M. Pagel
27024 Oakwood Drive
Olmsted Falls OH 44138

Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016

Applicant

Paul J. Olszewski
163 East Bridge Street, Apt. 103
Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
Elizabeth Louise Perla
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126

Commissioner

Elizabeth L. Perla
19443 Lorian Rd.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 EST 225643—Estate of Ellen M. Pagel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 