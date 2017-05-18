Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225643
- Date Died
- October 28, 2016
- Filing Code
- REL
Decedent
Ellen M. Pagel
27024 Oakwood DriveOlmsted Falls OH 44138
Date Died :Friday, October 28, 2016
Applicant
Paul J. Olszewski
163 East Bridge Street, Apt. 103Berea OH 44017
Applicant's Attorney
The Law Offices of Randall Perla
19443 Lorain Road
Fairview Park OH 44126
Commissioner
Elizabeth L. Perla
19443 Lorian Rd.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 EST 225643—Estate of Ellen M. Pagel. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. E. L. Perla, atty.
