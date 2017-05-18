Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225646
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $32,000.00
- Date Died
- October 24, 2016
- Filing Code
- ADM
Applicant
Debra Pickens Lynch
16632 Beech CircleStrongsville OH 44136
Decedent
Rolland Leroy Pickens
1320 West 115th StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Monday, October 24, 2016
Text2017 EST 225646—Estate of Rolland Leroy Pickens. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $32,000.00.
