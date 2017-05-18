Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225646
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$32,000.00
Date Died
October 24, 2016
Filing Code
ADM

Applicant

Debra Pickens Lynch
16632 Beech Circle
Strongsville OH 44136

Decedent

Rolland Leroy Pickens
1320 West 115th Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Text

2017 EST 225646—Estate of Rolland Leroy Pickens. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $32,000.00.
