Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225650
Date Died
November 11, 2014
Filing Code
WRLPUB

Applicant

Brenda J. Spicer
3680 Avalon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Thomas Ditzel
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 300
Beachwood OH 44122

Decedent

John A. Lombardi
3680 Avalon Road
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Date Died :Tuesday, November 11, 2014

Text

2017 EST 225650—Estate of John A. Lombardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. T. Ditzel, atty.
