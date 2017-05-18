Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225650
- Date Died
- November 11, 2014
- Filing Code
- WRLPUB
Applicant
Brenda J. Spicer
3680 Avalon RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Applicant's Attorney
Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
24400 Chagrin Blvd, Ste 300
Beachwood OH 44122
Decedent
John A. Lombardi
3680 Avalon RoadShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Text2017 EST 225650—Estate of John A. Lombardi. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. M. T. Ditzel, atty.
