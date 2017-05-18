Probate

Date Filed
Thursday, May 18, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225651
Date Died
March 8, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Gala Brister-Mcclendon
3601 Laurel Ave.
Birmingham AL 35221
Applicant's Attorney
David Joseph Briggs
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311

Decedent

Gus Brister
10912 Lima Avenue
Cleveland OH 44108

Fiduciary

Gala Brister-Mcclendon
3601 Laurel Ave.
Birmingham AL 35221
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Joseph Briggs
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311

Text

2017 EST 225651—Estate of Gus Brister. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Briggs, atty.
