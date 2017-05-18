Probate
- Date Filed
- Thursday, May 18, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225651
- Date Died
- March 8, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Gala Brister-Mcclendon
3601 Laurel Ave.Birmingham AL 35221
Applicant's Attorney
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311
Decedent
Gus Brister
10912 Lima AvenueCleveland OH 44108
Date Died :Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Fiduciary
Gala Brister-Mcclendon
3601 Laurel Ave.Birmingham AL 35221
Fiduciary's Attorney
Sammon & Bolmeyer
1160 Rockefeller, 614 Superior
Cleveland OH 44113-1311
Text2017 EST 225651—Estate of Gus Brister. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. J. Briggs, atty.
