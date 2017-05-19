Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225653
Date Died
November 20, 2016
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Edward Leroy English
248 Cowboys Lane
Springtown TX 76082
Applicant's Attorney
Benjamin Lee Aveni
Cannon Aveni & Malchesky Co., LPA
41 E. Erie St.
Painesville OH 44077

Decedent

Edward Leroy English
3293 West 91st Street
Cleveland OH 44102

Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2016

Commissioner

Benjamin Aveni
41 E. Erie St.
Painesville OH 44077

Text

2017 EST 225653—Estate of Edward Leroy English Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Aveni, atty.
