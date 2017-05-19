Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225653
- Date Died
- November 20, 2016
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Edward Leroy English
248 Cowboys LaneSpringtown TX 76082
Applicant's Attorney
Cannon Aveni & Malchesky Co., LPA
41 E. Erie St.
Painesville OH 44077
Decedent
Edward Leroy English
3293 West 91st StreetCleveland OH 44102
Date Died :Sunday, November 20, 2016
Commissioner
Benjamin Aveni
41 E. Erie St.Painesville OH 44077
Text2017 EST 225653—Estate of Edward Leroy English Sr. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. B. L. Aveni, atty.
