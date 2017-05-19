Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225655
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$40,000.00
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
AWD

Decedent

Varvara Mihas
12900 Lake Ave Ph-26
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Applicant

Georgio Mihas
11851 Lake Avenue Apt. 7
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel Patrick Lang
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129

Text

2017 EST 225655—Estate of Varvara Mihas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. P. Lang, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 