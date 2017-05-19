Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225655
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $40,000.00
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- AWD
Decedent
Varvara Mihas
12900 Lake Ave Ph-26Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Applicant
Georgio Mihas
11851 Lake Avenue Apt. 7Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Daniel P. Lang, Esq. Co. LPA
5579 Pearl Rd Suite 203
Parma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 225655—Estate of Varvara Mihas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. P. Lang, atty.
