Date Filed Friday, May 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225655 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $40,000.00 Date Died December 1, 2016 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225655—Estate of Varvara Mihas. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $40,000.00. D. P. Lang, atty.