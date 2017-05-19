Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225657
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 13, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Daniel Barth
4 Berea Commons; #161Berea OH 44017
Applicant
Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109
Next of Kin
Mark Barth
6630 S.r. 105Parma OH 44134
Text2017 GRD 225657—Re: Daniel Barth. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
