Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225657
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Daniel Barth
4 Berea Commons; #161
Berea OH 44017

Applicant

Michael E. Murman
14701 Detroit Ave #555
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Michael Ellis Murman
Murman & Associates
Murman & Associates
Lakewood OH 44107-4109

Next of Kin

Mark Barth
6630 S.r. 105
Parma OH 44134

Text

2017 GRD 225657—Re: Daniel Barth. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. M. E. Murman, atty.
