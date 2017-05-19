Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225658
- Date Died
- October 21, 1998
- Filing Code
- WRELSUM
Applicant
Stephen F. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove AvenueParma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129
Decedent
Anne K. Tucholsky
8501 PinegroveParma OH 44129
Text2017 EST 225658—Estate of Anne K. Tucholsky. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
