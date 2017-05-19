Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225658
Date Died
October 21, 1998
Filing Code
WRELSUM

Applicant

Stephen F. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove Avenue
Parma OH 44129
Applicant's Attorney
John Paul Koscianski
Koscianski and Koscianski
302 West Moreland Bldg
Parma OH 44129

Decedent

Anne K. Tucholsky
8501 Pinegrove
Parma OH 44129

Date Died :Wednesday, October 21, 1998

Text

2017 EST 225658—Estate of Anne K. Tucholsky. Will probated. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. P. Koscianski, atty.
