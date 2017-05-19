Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225662
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Ward
Destiny Nicole Fedele-Wilkinson
56 Indian TrailSanford NC 27332
Applicant
Janet L. Lowder
1300 E. 9th St. Ste 1020Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 GRD 225662—Re: Destiny Nicole Fedele-Wilkinson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
About your information and the public record.