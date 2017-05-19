Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225662
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 8, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Ward

Destiny Nicole Fedele-Wilkinson
56 Indian Trail
Sanford NC 27332

Applicant

Janet L. Lowder
1300 E. 9th St. Ste 1020
Cleveland OH 44114
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Harrison
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 GRD 225662—Re: Destiny Nicole Fedele-Wilkinson. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
