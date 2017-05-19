Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225663
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 9:30 AM
Filing Code
GDP

Ward

Sierra Christine Walsh
11601 Fitzwater Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Applicant

Melissa Walsh
11601 Fitzwater Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
John Richard Harrison
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114

Next of Kin

Melissa Walsh
11601 Fitzwater Rd.
Brecksville OH 44141

Text

2017 GRD 225663—Re: Sierra Christine Walsh. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
