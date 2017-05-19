Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225663
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 15, 2017 9:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GDP
Ward
Sierra Christine Walsh
11601 Fitzwater Rd.Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant
Melissa Walsh
11601 Fitzwater RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Hickman & Lowder Co. L.P.A.
1300 E. 9th Street
Cleveland OH 44114
Next of Kin
Melissa Walsh
11601 Fitzwater Rd.Brecksville OH 44141
Text2017 GRD 225663—Re: Sierra Christine Walsh. Application for letters of guardianship of person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. J. R. Harrison, atty.
