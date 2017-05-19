Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225664
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 25, 2017 2:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Ward

Brianna Neely
488 Cleveland Rd.
Cleveland OH 44108

Applicant

Roshanta Neely
488 Cleveland Road
Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Debra Sue Shifrin
Shifrin Newman Smith, Inc.
411 Wolf Ledges Pkwy, Ste 400
Akron OH 44311

Text

2017 GRD 225664—Re: Brianna Neely. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. D. S. Shifrin, atty.
