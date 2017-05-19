Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225664
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 25, 2017 2:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Ward
Brianna Neely
488 Cleveland Rd.Cleveland OH 44108
Applicant
Roshanta Neely
488 Cleveland RoadCleveland OH 44108
Applicant's Attorney
Shifrin Newman Smith, Inc.
411 Wolf Ledges Pkwy, Ste 400
Akron OH 44311
Text2017 GRD 225664—Re: Brianna Neely. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 25, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. D. S. Shifrin, atty.
