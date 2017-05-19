Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225666
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 15, 2017 11:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Myrtle Huey
15610 Walden AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant
Robert L. Huey
15610 Walden AvenueCleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117
Text2017 GRD 225666—Re: Myrtle Huey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
