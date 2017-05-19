Date Filed Friday, May 19, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225666 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 15, 2017 11:00 AM Filing Code GD1

Text 2017 GRD 225666—Re: Myrtle Huey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.