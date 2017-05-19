Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225666
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 15, 2017 11:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Myrtle Huey
15610 Walden Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128

Applicant

Robert L. Huey
15610 Walden Avenue
Cleveland OH 44128
Applicant's Attorney
Sam Thomas III
Sam Thomas III, Esq., LLC
1510 e. 191Street
Euclid OH 44117

Text

2017 GRD 225666—Re: Myrtle Huey. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. S. Thomas, III, atty.
