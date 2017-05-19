Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225667
Date Died
April 18, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Lillian Drost
13909 Granger Road
Garfield Heights OH 44125

Date Died :Tuesday, April 18, 2017

Applicant

Nancy A. Rich
29517 Lake Shore Blvd.
Willowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen Komarjanski
Stephen Komarjanski
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092

Fiduciary

Nancy A. Rich
29517 Lake Shore Blvd.
Willowick OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Stephen Komarjanski
Stephen Komarjanski
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092

Text

2017 EST 225667—Estate of Lillian Drost. Application to administer estate filed. S. Komarjanski, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 