Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225667
- Date Died
- April 18, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
Lillian Drost
13909 Granger RoadGarfield Heights OH 44125
Applicant
Nancy A. Rich
29517 Lake Shore Blvd.Willowick OH 44095
Applicant's Attorney
Stephen Komarjanski
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092
Fiduciary
Nancy A. Rich
29517 Lake Shore Blvd.Willowick OH 44095
Fiduciary's Attorney
Stephen Komarjanski
30432 Euclid Avenue
Wickliffe OH 44092
Text2017 EST 225667—Estate of Lillian Drost. Application to administer estate filed. S. Komarjanski, atty.
