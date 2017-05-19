Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225672
Date Died
April 14, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Applicant

Andrea R. Hammon
2012 Baxterly Avenue, #8
Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward Michael Graham
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107

Decedent

Dale Thomas Brantelli
2012 Baxterly Avenue, #8
Lakewood OH 44107

Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225672—Estate of Dale Thomas Brantelli. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. M. Graham, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 