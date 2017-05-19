Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225672
- Date Died
- April 14, 2017
- Hearing
ESTATE HEARINGJul 6, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Applicant
Andrea R. Hammon
2012 Baxterly Avenue, #8Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant's Attorney
Edward M. Graham Co., L.P.A.
13363 Madison Avenue
Lakewood OH 44107
Decedent
Dale Thomas Brantelli
2012 Baxterly Avenue, #8Lakewood OH 44107
Date Died :Friday, April 14, 2017
Text2017 EST 225672—Estate of Dale Thomas Brantelli. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. M. Graham, atty.
