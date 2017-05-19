Date Filed Friday, May 19, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225672 Date Died April 14, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 6, 2017 2:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225672—Estate of Dale Thomas Brantelli. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. E. M. Graham, atty.