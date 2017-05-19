Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225673
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 17, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Phillip M. Harris
1608 Hunamaker Dr.Columbia SC 29210
Decedent
Olivia Maul
20688 Applegate RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017
Text2017 EST 225673—Estate of Olivia Maul. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
About your information and the public record.