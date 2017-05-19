Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225673
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 17, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Phillip M. Harris
1608 Hunamaker Dr.
Columbia SC 29210

Decedent

Olivia Maul
20688 Applegate Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Monday, April 17, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225673—Estate of Olivia Maul. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00.
