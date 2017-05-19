Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225675
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGMay 30, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- MST
Applicant
Colette Thomas
3241 Marvin Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
Kopasakis Law LLC
P.O. Box 45456
Westlake OH 44145
Ward
Ayden Thomas
3241 Marvin Ave.Cleveland OH 44109
Text2017 GRD 225675—Re: Ayden Thomas. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. Kopasakis, atty.
