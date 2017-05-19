Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225675
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
May 30, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
MST

Applicant

Colette Thomas
3241 Marvin Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109
Applicant's Attorney
John Kopasakis
Kopasakis Law LLC
P.O. Box 45456
Westlake OH 44145

Ward

Ayden Thomas
3241 Marvin Ave.
Cleveland OH 44109

Text

2017 GRD 225675—Re: Ayden Thomas. Application for minor's settlement filed. Set for hearing May 30, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. Kopasakis, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 