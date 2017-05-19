Probate
- Date Filed
- Friday, May 19, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225678
- Date Died
- December 22, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Frank Sulics
3261 West 130th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Date Died :Thursday, December 22, 2016
Applicant
Elizabeth Nagy
3265 West 130th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
Elizabeth Nagy
3265 West 130th StreetCleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225678—Estate of Frank Sulics. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
