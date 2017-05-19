Probate

Date Filed
Friday, May 19, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225678
Date Died
December 22, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Frank Sulics
3261 West 130th Street
Cleveland OH 44111

Date Died :Thursday, December 22, 2016

Applicant

Elizabeth Nagy
3265 West 130th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Applicant's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

Elizabeth Nagy
3265 West 130th Street
Cleveland OH 44111
Fiduciary's Attorney
David Lawrence Rowthorn
David Rowthorn LLC
820 West Superior Ave. #240
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225678—Estate of Frank Sulics. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. D. L. Rowthorn, atty.
