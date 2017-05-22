Date Filed Monday, May 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225683 Bond 1 Bond Status ORD Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died April 5, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225683—Estate of James Francis Sabrey Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Dintaman, Jr., atty.