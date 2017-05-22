Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225683
Bond
1
Bond Status
ORD
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
April 5, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

James Francis Sabrey
17732 Ash Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149

Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Applicant

Margaret F. Sabrey
17732 Ash Dr.
Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Robert Eugene Dintaman Jr.
Robert E. Dintaman, Esq., LLC
2000 Lee Road, Suite 114
Cleveland Heights OH 44118

Text

2017 EST 225683—Estate of James Francis Sabrey Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Dintaman, Jr., atty.
