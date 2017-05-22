Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225683
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- ORD
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- April 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- ADM
Decedent
James Francis Sabrey
17732 Ash Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Date Died :Wednesday, April 5, 2017
Applicant
Margaret F. Sabrey
17732 Ash Dr.Strongsville OH 44149
Applicant's Attorney
Robert E. Dintaman, Esq., LLC
2000 Lee Road, Suite 114
Cleveland Heights OH 44118
Text2017 EST 225683—Estate of James Francis Sabrey Jr. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. R. E. Dintaman, Jr., atty.
