Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225684
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 8, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5
Applicant
Mazie M. Michael
23509 Angela DriveWarrensville Heights OH 44128-5320
Applicant's Attorney
Law Office of Douglas L. Winston
3401 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122
Ward
Robert Michael
23509 Angela DriveWarrensville Heights OH 44128-5320
Text2017 GRD 225684—Re: Robert Michael Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. L. Winston, atty.
