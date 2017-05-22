Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225684
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 8, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5

Applicant

Mazie M. Michael
23509 Angela Drive
Warrensville Heights OH 44128-5320
Applicant's Attorney
Douglas Leon Winston
Law Office of Douglas L. Winston
3401 Enterprise Parkway
Beachwood OH 44122

Ward

Robert Michael
23509 Angela Drive
Warrensville Heights OH 44128-5320

Text

2017 GRD 225684—Re: Robert Michael Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. L. Winston, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 