Date Filed Monday, May 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225684 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 8, 2017 10:30 AM Filing Code GD5

Text 2017 GRD 225684—Re: Robert Michael Jr. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 8, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. D. L. Winston, atty.