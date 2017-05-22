Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225685
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 7, 2017 2:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Meghan Bakun Pampush
4141 W. 223rd St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

New Name

Erin Marie Johnson
4141 W. 223rd St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Old Name

Erin Marie Bakun Johnson
4141 W. 223rd St.
Fairview Park OH 44126

Text

2017 MSC 225685—Re: Erin Marie Bakun Johnson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
