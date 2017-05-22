Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225685
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 7, 2017 2:00 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
Applicant
Meghan Bakun Pampush
4141 W. 223rd St.Fairview Park OH 44126
New Name
Erin Marie Johnson
4141 W. 223rd St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Old Name
Erin Marie Bakun Johnson
4141 W. 223rd St.Fairview Park OH 44126
Text2017 MSC 225685—Re: Erin Marie Bakun Johnson. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 7, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
About your information and the public record.