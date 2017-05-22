Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225686
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 13, 2017 9:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD1
Ward
Michael A. Faturoti
4536 Mackall RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Next of Kin
Grace Faturoti-Owoeye
5150 Washington Blvd #358Jessup MD 20794
Next of Kin
John Faturoti
106 Alverson Ave.Providence RI 02909
Applicant
Ambrose O. Faturoti
4536 Mackall RoadSouth Euclid OH 44121
Text2017 GRD 225686—Re: Michael A. Faturoti. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
