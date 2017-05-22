Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225686
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filing Code
GD1

Ward

Michael A. Faturoti
4536 Mackall Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Next of Kin

Grace Faturoti-Owoeye
5150 Washington Blvd #358
Jessup MD 20794

Next of Kin

John Faturoti
106 Alverson Ave.
Providence RI 02909

Applicant

Ambrose O. Faturoti
4536 Mackall Road
South Euclid OH 44121

Text

2017 GRD 225686—Re: Michael A. Faturoti. Application for letters of guardianship of person and estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 