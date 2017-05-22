Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225687
Date Died
March 12, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Decedent

Gail M. Leadbetter
9780 Whitewood Road
Brecksville OH 44141

Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017

Applicant

Robert T. Leadbetter
9780 Whitewood Road
Brecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy Francis O'Brien
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225687—Estate of Gail M. Leadbetter. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 