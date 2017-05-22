Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225687
- Date Died
- March 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Decedent
Gail M. Leadbetter
9780 Whitewood RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Date Died :Sunday, March 12, 2017
Applicant
Robert T. Leadbetter
9780 Whitewood RoadBrecksville OH 44141
Applicant's Attorney
Timothy F. O'Brien
700 West St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225687—Estate of Gail M. Leadbetter. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. F. O'Brien, atty.
