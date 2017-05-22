Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017ADV225692
Filing Code
LSE

Plaintiff

Key Trust Company Of Ohio
The Benefit Of Christopher Tilton, 127 Public Square
Cleveland OH 44114
Plaintiff's Attorney
Karen Ann Davey
Weston Hurd Fallon LLP
The Tower at Erieview
Cleveland OH 44114-1862

Defendant

Christopher Tilton
4501 Cliffview Drive
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 ADV 225692—Key Trust Company Of Ohio vs Christopher Tilton. Complaint for land sale on estate filed. K. A. Davey, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 