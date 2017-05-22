Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225697
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 2, 2017 10:30 AM
Filing Code
GD5EO

Applicant

Ashley G. Blackwell
26793 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
James Albert Dunson Jr.
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116

Ward

Laura Ashley Biermacher
26793 Westwood Road
Westlake OH 44145

Text

2017 GRD 225697—Re: Laura Ashley Biermacher. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 