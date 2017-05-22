Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225697
- Hearing
-
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 2, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- GD5EO
Applicant
Ashley G. Blackwell
26793 Westwood RoadWestlake OH 44145
Applicant's Attorney
Dunson & Dunson Co., LPA
21851 Center Ridge Road
Rocky River OH 44116
Ward
Laura Ashley Biermacher
26793 Westwood RoadWestlake OH 44145
Text2017 GRD 225697—Re: Laura Ashley Biermacher. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s estate filed. Set for hearing Jun. 2, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. J. A. Dunson, Jr., atty.
