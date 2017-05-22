Date Filed Monday, May 22, 2017 Case Number 2017GRD225698 Hearing GUARDIANSHIP HEARING Jun 22, 2017 3:00 AM Filing Code GD6

Text 2017 GRD 225698—Re: Ke'asia Perez. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.