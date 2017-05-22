Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017GRD225698
- Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARINGJun 22, 2017 3:00 AM
- Filing Code
- GD6
Ward
Ke'asia Perez
2105 Waterbury Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Showana Costello
2105 Waterbury Rd.Lakewood OH 44107
Natural Mother
Arkeisha Perez
4811 Burgundy LnOrlando FL 32808
Text2017 GRD 225698—Re: Ke'asia Perez. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
