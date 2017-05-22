Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017GRD225698
Hearing
GUARDIANSHIP HEARING
Jun 22, 2017 3:00 AM
Filing Code
GD6

Ward

Ke'asia Perez
2105 Waterbury Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Applicant

Showana Costello
2105 Waterbury Rd.
Lakewood OH 44107

Natural Mother

Arkeisha Perez
4811 Burgundy Ln
Orlando FL 32808

Text

2017 GRD 225698—Re: Ke'asia Perez. Application for letters of guardianship of minor’s person filed. Set for hearing Jun. 22, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
