Date Filed Monday, May 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225699 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died May 3, 2017 Filing Code ADM

Text 2017 EST 225699—Estate of Joshua Jacob Greenberger. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.