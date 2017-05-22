Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225699
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
May 3, 2017
Filing Code
ADM

Decedent

Joshua Jacob Greenberger
2753 Euclid Heights Blvd #2
Cleveland Heights OH 44106

Date Died :Wednesday, May 3, 2017

Applicant

Robert Greenberger
60 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Fiduciary

Robert Greenberger
60 Ridgecreek Trail
Moreland Hills OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 225699—Estate of Joshua Jacob Greenberger. Application to administer estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 