Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225702
- Date Died
- January 9, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Geraldine R. O'neil
593 West Glendale StreetBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017
Applicant
Timothy O'neil
2278 Palmleaf CourtColumbus OH 43235
Applicant's Attorney
The Donahey Law Firm
495 S High St
Columbus OH 43215
Fiduciary
Timothy O'neil
2278 Palmleaf CourtColumbus OH 43235
Fiduciary's Attorney
The Donahey Law Firm
495 S High St
Columbus OH 43215
Text2017 EST 225702—Estate of Geraldine R. O'Neil. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Beausay, atty.
About your information and the public record.