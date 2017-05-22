Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225702
Date Died
January 9, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Geraldine R. O'neil
593 West Glendale Street
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Monday, January 9, 2017

Applicant

Timothy O'neil
2278 Palmleaf Court
Columbus OH 43235
Applicant's Attorney
Jacob James Beausay
The Donahey Law Firm
495 S High St
Columbus OH 43215

Fiduciary

Timothy O'neil
2278 Palmleaf Court
Columbus OH 43235
Fiduciary's Attorney
Jacob James Beausay
The Donahey Law Firm
495 S High St
Columbus OH 43215

Text

2017 EST 225702—Estate of Geraldine R. O'Neil. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. J. J. Beausay, atty.
