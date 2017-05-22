Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225706
Date Died
January 4, 2015
Filing Code
REL

Applicant

Terrance B. Finney
19200 Puritas Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135
Applicant's Attorney
Theresa Noreen Turk
Turk | Apelis, LLC
549 E. Washington, Ste. 100
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Decedent

Johanna E. Finney
19200 Puritas Avenue
Cleveland OH 44135

Date Died :Sunday, January 4, 2015

Text

2017 EST 225706—Estate of Johanna E. Finney. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. T. N. Turk, atty.
