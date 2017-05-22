Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225707
- Bond
- 1
- Bond Status
- POST
- Bond Amount
- $10,000.00
- Date Died
- March 10, 2017
- Filing Code
- AWD
Applicant
Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 East 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Decedent
Robert L. Gaines
1085 East 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44110
Surviving Spouse
Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 E.143rd St.Cleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary
Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 East 143rd StreetCleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060
Text2017 EST 225707—Estate of Robert L. Gaines. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
