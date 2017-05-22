Date Filed Monday, May 22, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225707 Bond 1 Bond Status POST Bond Amount $10,000.00 Date Died March 10, 2017 Filing Code AWD

Text 2017 EST 225707—Estate of Robert L. Gaines. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.