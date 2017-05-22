Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225707
Bond
1
Bond Status
POST
Bond Amount
$10,000.00
Date Died
March 10, 2017
Filing Code
AWD

Applicant

Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 East 143rd Street
Cleveland OH 44110
Applicant's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Decedent

Robert L. Gaines
1085 East 143rd Street
Cleveland OH 44110

Date Died: Friday, March 10, 2017

Surviving Spouse

Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 E.143rd St.
Cleveland OH 44110

Fiduciary

Monique Henderson-Gaines
1085 East 143rd Street
Cleveland OH 44110
Fiduciary's Attorney
Susan Priest Richlak
Law Offices of Susan Priest Richlak
9140 Tyler Blvd
Mentor OH 44060

Text

2017 EST 225707—Estate of Robert L. Gaines. Application to administer wrongful death estate filed. Granted on giving bond of $10,000.00. Bond given and approved. O.S.J. S. P. Richlak, atty.
