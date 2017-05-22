Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225714
Date Died
March 20, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Annna Marie Donohue
4625 Porter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret Tisha Karl
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017

Decedent

Michael J. Donohue
4625 Porter Road
North Olmsted OH 44070

Date Died :Monday, March 20, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225714—Estate of Michael J. Donohue. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
