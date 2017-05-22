Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225714
- Date Died
- March 20, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Annna Marie Donohue
4625 Porter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Applicant's Attorney
Margaret T. Karl, Attorney at Law, LLC
1100 W. Bagley Rd.
Berea OH 44017
Decedent
Michael J. Donohue
4625 Porter RoadNorth Olmsted OH 44070
Date Died :Monday, March 20, 2017
Text2017 EST 225714—Estate of Michael J. Donohue. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed. M. T. Karl, atty.
