Probate
- Date Filed
- Monday, May 22, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225720
- Date Died
- April 12, 2017
- Filing Code
- WRL
Applicant
Susann M. Aldrich
21707 China Green DriveCypress TX 77433
Commissioner
Shultz Millicent/L. Shultz
280 East Schaaf Rd.Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Clarke F. Martin
290 East Schaaf RoadIndependence OH 44131
Date Died :Wednesday, April 12, 2017
Text2017 EST 225720—Estate of Clarke F. Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
About your information and the public record.