Probate

Date Filed
Monday, May 22, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225720
Date Died
April 12, 2017
Filing Code
WRL

Applicant

Susann M. Aldrich
21707 China Green Drive
Cypress TX 77433

Commissioner

Shultz Millicent/L. Shultz
280 East Schaaf Rd.
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Clarke F. Martin
290 East Schaaf Road
Independence OH 44131

Text

2017 EST 225720—Estate of Clarke F. Martin. Will probated. Application to relieve estate from administration filed.
