Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225721
- Date Died
- April 6, 2017
- Hearing
-
ESTATE HEARINGJul 6, 2017 10:00 AM
- Filing Code
- RELPUB
Decedent
Thomas O. Robinson
15810 Henley Rd.East Cleveland OH 44112
Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017
Applicant
James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st St.Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105
Text2017 EST 225721—Estate of Thomas O. Robinson Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
