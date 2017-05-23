Date Filed Tuesday, May 23, 2017 Case Number 2017EST225721 Date Died April 6, 2017 Hearing ESTATE HEARING Jul 6, 2017 10:00 AM Filing Code RELPUB

Text 2017 EST 225721—Estate of Thomas O. Robinson Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.