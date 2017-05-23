Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225721
Date Died
April 6, 2017
Hearing
ESTATE HEARING
Jul 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
RELPUB

Decedent

Thomas O. Robinson
15810 Henley Rd.
East Cleveland OH 44112

Date Died :Thursday, April 6, 2017

Applicant

James J. Komorowski
4105 East 71st St.
Cleveland OH 44105
Applicant's Attorney
James Joseph Komorowski
James J. Komorowski
4105 E 71st St
Cleveland OH 44105

Text

2017 EST 225721—Estate of Thomas O. Robinson Jr. Application to relieve estate from administration filed with publication ordered. Set for hearing Jul. 6, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. J. J. Komorowski, atty.
