Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017MSC225722
- Hearing
-
NAME CHANGE HEARINGJul 12, 2017 10:30 AM
- Filing Code
- CHGM
New Name
Aslan A. Kazim
2063 Quail StreetLakewood OH 44107
Applicant
Ahmadjan Kazim
2063 Quail StreetLakewood OH 44107
Old Name
Aslan A. Ibragimov
2063 Quail StreetLakewood OH 44107
Text2017 MSC 225722—Re: Aslan A. Ibragimov. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.
