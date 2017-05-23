Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225723
Date Died
April 13, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Kelly Mcguire
6475 Princeton Court #101d
Parma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Decedent

Dale S. Shanks
8029 Wright Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017

Fiduciary

Kelly Mcguire
6475 Princeton Court #101d
Parma Hts. OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Christina Margaret Hronek
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147

Text

2017 EST 225723—Estate of Dale S. Shanks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
