Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225723
- Date Died
- April 13, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Kelly Mcguire
6475 Princeton Court #101dParma Hts. OH 44130
Applicant's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Decedent
Dale S. Shanks
8029 Wright RoadBroadview Heights OH 44147
Date Died :Thursday, April 13, 2017
Fiduciary
Kelly Mcguire
6475 Princeton Court #101dParma Hts. OH 44130
Fiduciary's Attorney
Hronek Law LLC
8191 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights OH 44147
Text2017 EST 225723—Estate of Dale S. Shanks. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. C. M. Hronek, atty.
About your information and the public record.