Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017MSC225724
Hearing
NAME CHANGE HEARING
Jul 12, 2017 10:00 AM
Filing Code
CHGM

Applicant

Ahmadjan S. Kazim
2063 Quail Street
Lakewood OH 44107

New Name

Osman Ahmadjan Kazim
2063 Quail Street
Lakewood OH 44107

Old Name

Usman A. Ibragimov
2063 Quail Street
Lakewood OH 44107

Text

2017 MSC 225724—Re: Usman A. Ibragimov. Application for name change of minor filed. Set for hearing Jul. 12, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
