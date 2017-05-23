Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225729
- Date Died
- May 7, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Helen G. Shepard
24450 South Woodland RoadBeachwood OH 44122
Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017
Applicant
James E. Spitz
55 Public Square #1750Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary
James E. Spitz
55 Public Square #1750Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Text2017 EST 225729—Estate of Helen G. Shepard. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
About your information and the public record.