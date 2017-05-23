Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225729
Date Died
May 7, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Helen G. Shepard
24450 South Woodland Road
Beachwood OH 44122

Date Died :Sunday, May 7, 2017

Applicant

James E. Spitz
55 Public Square #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Applicant's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Fiduciary

James E. Spitz
55 Public Square #1750
Cleveland OH 44113
Fiduciary's Attorney
Kevin Scott Lipman
Spitz & Lipman, LLC
55 Public Square, #1750
Cleveland OH 44113

Text

2017 EST 225729—Estate of Helen G. Shepard. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. S. Lipman, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 