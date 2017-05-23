Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225731
- Date Died
- March 16, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Richard Lowell Shively
464 Park PlaceBerea OH 44017
Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017
Applicant
Gary L. Shively
8250 Southwood Dr. NwNorth Canton OH 44720
Applicant's Attorney
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312
Fiduciary
Gary L. Shively
8250 Southwood Dr. NwNorth Canton OH 44720
Fiduciary's Attorney
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312
Text2017 EST 225731—Estate of Richard Lowell Shively. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. L. Miller, atty.
