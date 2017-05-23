Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225731
Date Died
March 16, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Richard Lowell Shively
464 Park Place
Berea OH 44017

Date Died :Thursday, March 16, 2017

Applicant

Gary L. Shively
8250 Southwood Dr. Nw
North Canton OH 44720
Applicant's Attorney
Paul Louis Miller
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312

Fiduciary

Gary L. Shively
8250 Southwood Dr. Nw
North Canton OH 44720
Fiduciary's Attorney
Paul Louis Miller
Paul L. Miller
3465 S Arlington Rd
Akron OH 44312

Text

2017 EST 225731—Estate of Richard Lowell Shively. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. P. L. Miller, atty.
