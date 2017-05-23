Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225733
- Date Died
- March 28, 2017
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Richard E. Bremont
15808 Dunbury RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Elizabeth Constance Bremont
15808 Dunbury RoadMaple Heights OH 44137
Date Died :Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Text2017 EST 225733—Estate of Elizabeth Constance Bremont. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
