Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225733
Date Died
March 28, 2017
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Richard E. Bremont
15808 Dunbury Road
Maple Heights OH 44137
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Elizabeth Constance Bremont
15808 Dunbury Road
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Text

2017 EST 225733—Estate of Elizabeth Constance Bremont. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
