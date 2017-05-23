Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225734
Date Died
November 26, 2016
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Robb S. Strazek
139 Ravena Road
Hudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Kelly Colleen Delaney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131

Decedent

Gerald S. Strazek
20714 Clare Avenue
Maple Heights OH 44137

Date Died :Saturday, November 26, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225734—Estate of Gerald S. Strazek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
