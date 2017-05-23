Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225734
- Date Died
- November 26, 2016
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Robb S. Strazek
139 Ravena RoadHudson OH 44236
Applicant's Attorney
Deliberato Law Center
6140 West Creek Rd
Independence OH 44131
Decedent
Gerald S. Strazek
20714 Clare AvenueMaple Heights OH 44137
Text2017 EST 225734—Estate of Gerald S. Strazek. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. K. C. Delaney, atty.
