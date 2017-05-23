Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225737
- Date Died
- February 23, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Applicant
Peter Friedman
21240 Fairmount Blvd.Shaker Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co., L.P.A.
100 Franklin's Row
Solon OH 44139
Decedent
Sydney Friedman
15520 Aldersyde DriveShaker Heights OH 44120
Date Died :Thursday, February 23, 2017
Text2017 EST 225737—Estate of Sydney Friedman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. V. Pilat, atty.
