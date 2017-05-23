Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225737
Date Died
February 23, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Applicant

Peter Friedman
21240 Fairmount Blvd.
Shaker Heights OH 44118
Applicant's Attorney
George Vincent Pilat
Mazanec, Raskin & Ryder Co., L.P.A.
100 Franklin's Row
Solon OH 44139

Decedent

Sydney Friedman
15520 Aldersyde Drive
Shaker Heights OH 44120

Text

2017 EST 225737—Estate of Sydney Friedman. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. V. Pilat, atty.
