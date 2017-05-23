Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225739
- Date Died
- January 5, 2017
- Filing Code
- AD2
Decedent
Rita T. Gund
2012 Edenhall DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Date Died :Thursday, January 5, 2017
Applicant
Beatrice Anne Gund
2012 Edenhall DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Buckley King LPA
1400 Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Fiduciary
Beatrice Anne Gund
2012 Edenhall DriveLyndhurst OH 44124
Fiduciary's Attorney
Buckley King LPA
1400 Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114
Text2017 EST 225739—Estate of Rita T. Gund. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. S. Costabile, atty.
