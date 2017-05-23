Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225739
Date Died
January 5, 2017
Filing Code
AD2

Decedent

Rita T. Gund
2012 Edenhall Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124

Applicant

Beatrice Anne Gund
2012 Edenhall Drive
Lyndhurst OH 44124
Applicant's Attorney
Gregory Steven Costabile
Buckley King LPA
1400 Fifth Third Center
Cleveland OH 44114

Text

2017 EST 225739—Estate of Rita T. Gund. Will probated. Application to administer estate filed. G. S. Costabile, atty.
