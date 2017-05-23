Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225740
Date Died
December 1, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Applicant

Joanne M. Yeager
47 Ellenwood Avenue
Bedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Janet Roberta Beck
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141

Decedent

Therese M. Holland
47 Ellenwood Avenue
Bedford OH 44146

Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016

Text

2017 EST 225740—Estate of Therese M. Holland. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 