Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225740
- Date Died
- December 1, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Applicant
Joanne M. Yeager
47 Ellenwood AvenueBedford OH 44146
Applicant's Attorney
Janet R. Beck
7650 Chippewa Road, Suite 300
Brecksville OH 44141
Decedent
Therese M. Holland
47 Ellenwood AvenueBedford OH 44146
Date Died :Thursday, December 1, 2016
Text2017 EST 225740—Estate of Therese M. Holland. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. J. R. Beck, atty.
