Probate
- Date Filed
- Tuesday, May 23, 2017
- Case Number
- 2017EST225742
- Date Died
- December 14, 2016
- Filing Code
- RELSUM
Decedent
Mary F. Bodwell
171 Cleveland StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Applicant
Dick Bodwell
171 Cleveland StreetChagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
McSherry & Company
529 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Text2017 EST 225742—Estate of Mary F. Bodwell. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Bell, atty.
