Probate

Date Filed
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Case Number
2017EST225742
Date Died
December 14, 2016
Filing Code
RELSUM

Decedent

Mary F. Bodwell
171 Cleveland Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Date Died :Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Applicant

Dick Bodwell
171 Cleveland Street
Chagrin Falls OH 44022
Applicant's Attorney
Denise Dzurec Bell
McSherry & Company
529 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls OH 44022

Text

2017 EST 225742—Estate of Mary F. Bodwell. Application to summarily relieve estate from administration filed. D. D. Bell, atty.
Return to List

About your information and the public record.

 